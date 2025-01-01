Alex Marlow: Tech Elite Got Us Addicted to Smart Phones, Now Complain We Can’t Focus

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed technology addiction and its impact on the ability to focus.

Marlow said, “[T]hese exact people that we need these H-1Bs to create these technologies that get us addicted and then we fall asleep, we go into a stupor…all of that was STEM engineers created all that stuff for them.”

