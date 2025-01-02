Alex Marlow: The Hilarious and Disgusting Reason Starbucks Closed Its Famed Pike Place Location

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Starbucks closing its location near Pike Place.

Marlow stated, “I would imagine if I was a business owner, if we felt like there was no legal way to stop the people from going to the bathroom in front of the store, then maybe it might be time to move to a new store at a new location.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo