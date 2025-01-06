Kinzinger: History Will Remember January 6, 2021 as a Coup Attempt

CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger said Monday on his network’s special coverage of the election certification that history will remember January 6, 2021 as a “coup attempt.”

Host Anderson Cooper said, “That’s how we remember the day now. The question is will history remember it that way, four or 40 years from now. Congressman Kinzinger, you were in the House. You tweeted at 4:30 p.m., four years ago on this day, you tweeted this is a coup attempt. Do you think that history will remember this the way it actually happened?”

Kinzinger said, “I do. I do. Look, we’re in this emotion, Donald Trump got defeated and look, he convince his base that election was stolen from him. That for four years built this intense anger where they truly believed this deep state garbage was happening. He’s going to be president now for four years. He’s go to own everything that happens in the economy, everything that happens in the world. That like excitement of, ‘we have been robbed’ will wear off. History has this amazing ability to accurately reflect the happenings of that day.”

He added, “So while maybe today it’s kind of surreal that we’re here four years later after that and putting Donald Trump back in the presidency, history will not be kind to him. I’m glad you brought up my tweet. Speaker Johnson tweeted this on January 6, 2021. ‘I unambiguously condemn any and all forms of violent protest, any individual who committed violence today should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’ That’s going to be a question when Donald Trump gets into office and decides does he want to prosecute the people who looked into what happened on January 6 and embarrassed him and does he want to pardon the people who did what Speaker Johnson said, just four years ago, they should be prosecuted for.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN