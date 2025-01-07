Dem Rep. Lofgren: People Care More About Struggles with Inflation than Stuff from Four Years Ago

On Monday’s edition of NBC’s “MTP Now,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) stated that “We have prices that are too high for people” and the large spike in prices “has really been very troubling and difficult for a lot of American families. And I think that was top of mind to many voters, not the events of four years ago” of January 6.

Host Gabe Gutierrez asked, “Congresswoman, we’ve seen statement after statement from Democrats urging people to never forget, but is it possible that many Americans just don’t care at this point?”

Lofgren responded, “Well, it’s hard to know. I do think elections are decided on many factors. We have prices that are too high for people. During the pandemic, prices went way up for a variety of reasons, and they didn’t come back down. And that has really been very troubling and difficult for a lot of American families. And I think that was top of mind to many voters, not the events of four years ago. I do hope that we will never see an effort to, essentially, engage in a coup d’état as Trump did four years ago, that we will respect, as we did today, the will of the voters and respect our democracy.”

