Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) advocated for illegal immigration in the U.S. and suggested black Americans were “done picking cotton.”

Crockett’s words reportedly came while “speaking at Grace Baptist Church in Connecticut,” according to commentator Collin Rugg. While speaking, Crockett claimed that she was going around the U.S. educating “people about what immigrants” do for the U.S., and claimed that nobody is “trying to go and farm right now.”

“I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact that we are a country of immigrants,” Crockett said in the video shared by Rugg. “The fact is, ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now………we done picking cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation.”

In response to the video, some people on X pointed out that Crockett’s comment was “racist,” while others expressed that it was a “ridiculous comment” to make.

“I’m really trying to grasp her logic,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) wrote in a post on X. “And yet….”

“So she’s advocating for illegal immigrants for slave labor?” one person questioned in a post.

“The Democrats WANT a slave class,” another person wrote in a post.

“She’s so dumb and racist, she doesn’t know machines pick cotton,” another person wrote in a post. “Only people who vote for her are dumb racist democrats.”

“What a ridiculous comment,” another person wrote. “We need a minimum IQ requirement to serve in Congress.”

“Yeah so I think this is called ‘racism,'” women’s sports activist Riley Gaines wrote in a post on X.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen previously reported that Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) suggested that President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement “want black Americans ‘confined’ back to ‘picking cotton.'”