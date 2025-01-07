Dem Rep.: People Having Confidence Dems Will Protect Democracy ‘Allowed’ People to Care About Border, Economy

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) stated that people take for granted that they were “allowed” “to move on to concerns about the economy, to concerns about border security” due to the 2020 election being certified “because they are able to presume that our institutional and constitutional order has been taken care of.” And January 6 “was overshadowed by other, more pressing and salient issues. And the reason that it became less salient is that the American electorate has confidence that, frankly, Democrats are going to protect the peaceful transfer of power. They know that we’ll respect the rules of the game, win or lose.”

Auchincloss stated, [relevant remarks begin around 27:30] “I think that the country takes for granted that members of Congress walked back into those chambers on January 6 and certified the election results. And it allowed Americans to move on to concerns about the economy, to concerns about border security, because they are able to presume that our institutional and constitutional order has been taken care of. And that’s a good thing. Today should be boring.”

Host Kasie Hunt then asked, “What is it, do you think, that convinced Americans that this shouldn’t be their top-of-mind voting issue, or even a top-of-mind voting issue? Was it efforts by President Trump — President-Elect Trump, to re-explain it to people, or was it something else?”

Auchincloss answered, “No, I think January 6 remains unpopular. I think the attempted insurrection on January 6 is a mark of dishonor upon the American republic. And, actually, a majority of voters recognize that and a significant number of Republicans recognize that. It just was overshadowed by other, more pressing and salient issues. And the reason that it became less salient is that the American electorate has confidence that, frankly, Democrats are going to protect the peaceful transfer of power. They know that we’ll respect the rules of the game, win or lose.”

