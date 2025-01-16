O’Leary: Biden ‘Tainted’ His Legacy, Ruined Family Name — Americans Will Never Forgive Him

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary said Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” that Americans would never forgive President Joe Biden for his tenure.

O’Leary said, “I think we should give respect to the first 46 years of the work, and what he gave to the country. Unfortunately, his legacy has been tainted by the last four on metrics that everybody is going to remember for a long time. Border security, number one, collapsed in our position in terms of foreign policy and inflation that just brutalized the average American family. They’re not going to forgive him for that.”

He added, “Seventy percent of the people feel that way this morning. Now, you go 20 years later, you think, Gee, Nixon, he came out of that a little better—the same with Carter. I don’t think they’re going to forgive Joe Biden. It’s going to be very tough. And I think he tainted his family name. I’m thinking can a Biden go and become a board member of the Smithsonian, for example, today? I think they wouldn’t do it. I think he’s hurt his brand by pardoning his son after saying he wouldn’t do it. And I don’t want to beat up on a man who served for so long, 50 years. But he did it to himself. It’s not like anybody made him do these things. He did it to himself and he made a lot of mistakes, and people are not going to forgive him for the three, and maybe the fourth on the son. I’m sorry to say it, but it’s the truth.”

