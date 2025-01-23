Danish Official: Indigenous People of Greenland Do Not Want to Be Mistreated by U.S.

Anders Vistisen, a Danish member of the European Parliament, claimed Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that the indigenous people of Greenland will not want to become a territory of the United States because they will be mistreated.

Vistisen had previously told President Donald Trump to “f–k off,” in response to the idea of the U.S. buying Greenland.

Vistisen said, “For the argument that America can make a great deal, we actually have some historical precedents for this. 100 years ago, we sold you the what you call the U.S. Virgin Islands today and that territory still doesn’t have voting rights for your presidential elections. That place doesn’t have a voting member of of your parliament, your Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. When I visited, when we had the 100 year commemoration, there was not a great lot of enthusiasm about the way the U.S. is handling that.”

He added, “So I think if the Greenlandic people are looking carefully at this and looking on the U.S. overseas territories, or looking at how indigenous people are treated in the U.S., it’s very hard to make a compelling argument that they will have a better deal from the United States than what they have within the Danish realm, the Kingdom of Denmark, where they have full voting rights in the Danish Parliament. They actually are overrepresented. And as you clearly stated, they have a very beneficial agreement economically with Denmark.”

