Alexis Nungaray: ‘It’s a Relief’ to See Mass Deportations, I Like How We’re Moving on Immigration

During an interview aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Alexis Nungaray stated that she wants things on immigration to keep moving in the direction they are and that “it’s a relief” to see mass deportations happening.

Host Blake Burman asked, “Alexis, there is this national conversation that is taking place right now about immigration. We’ve seen illegal immigration and we’ve seen the president’s actions, where do you think this conversation needs to head and where would you like to see it head?”

answered, “I would like for it to keep going in the way it’s going. We are already making change. We are already having mass deportations happening, and it’s a relief. It’s a relief to see these flights going back with these individuals, because this should have happened years ago. These guys that took Jocelyn’s life should have been on a flight just like that, and she’d still be here. But the fact that, now, we have someone in office who’s actually going to make a difference and who actually speaks on his word and makes his promises happen, … we need to keep doing and going in the direction that we are going. We’re going in a fantastic direction and we need to get all of them out. ”

She added, “Justice for Jocelyn would mean that we detain every illegal immigrant who comes here crossing the border illegally, committing a crime that we don’t allow people to just come here free will that we actually properly vet everybody and anyone who has any sort of record doesn’t belong here. Justice would mean [continuous] activism and speaking out and speaking on border security to make sure that this doesn’t happen to any other children or families.”

