Moskowitz: Trump Should Give Iran 90 Days to End Nuke Program and ‘Should Bury Their Program’ if They Don’t

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) argued that President Donald Trump should give Iran 90 days to dismantle its nuclear program peacefully, with some sort of economic benefit if they do so, and if they don’t, “he should bury their program in the sand.” Because Iran is weakened at the moment.

Moskowitz stated, “I think at this moment, what should happen is the President should give Iran 90 days to dismantle their nuclear program or he should bury their program in the sand. I think that’s where we’re at at the moment, because I think Iran is extremely weak right now. They don’t have Hezbollah. They don’t have Hamas. Maximum economic pressure is great, but I think now is the time.”

He added, “I think President Trump has a unique opportunity right now. If he wants peace in the Middle East, I think he should set a red line right now and make it a prerequisite that, before we do anything, before we talk about Gaza, the Palestinian people, and the future, the first thing we have to talk about is dismantling Iran’s nuclear program, and we should try to do it peacefully. We should give Iran the opportunity to dismantle their program peacefully. If they do that, there should be some economic benefit to them, if they do that peacefully. If they don’t, I think the President should bury their program.”

