Alex Marlow: Donald Trump Saves Women’s Sports After Woman Sniffer Joe Biden Destroyed It

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed President Trump’s order on women’s sports.

Marlow stated, “Joe Biden, who’s known for sniffing women and Ashley Biden…allegedly wrote in her diary — she never denied it — that she had inappropriate showers with her father, Joe. … And he prioritizes men playing women’s sports and Trump comes in and he says, well, we’re going to ban men from women’s sports. … They don’t care about women.”

