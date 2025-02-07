Hochul on Congestion Toll: Don’t Want to Hurt But Also ‘Want to Suppress’ Vehicles Coming in for Environment, Other Reasons

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of NY1’s “Mornings on 1,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) stated that congestion pricing is “not hitting New Yorkers as hard as they would have been hit” if the toll was higher “because I don’t want to hurt New Yorkers. I’m trying to put money back in their pockets. But also, we want to suppress the number of vehicles coming in, it’s good for the environment, which is really important to me.” And that the toll has decreased accidents, decreased congestion and helped the economy and will help decrease costs by doing so, and “I need the money to invest in what is the lifeline of this entire region, our subway system.”

While discussing the amount of the toll, Hochul stated, [relevant remarks begin around 9:30] “I think a lot of people would have stayed home” if the price was $15, “That was always the fear I had, was balancing the people who can work remotely, telling their boss that, unless you pay me enough money to cover this cost, I’m staying home.”

She added, “I think we had to get it down 40%. This was a big price tag for a lot of New Yorkers. And it’s having — I think we found the sweet spot. We’re not hitting New Yorkers as hard as they would have been hit, because I don’t want to hurt New Yorkers. I’m trying to put money back in their pockets. But also, we want to suppress the number of vehicles coming in, it’s good for the environment, which is really important to me. It’s good for safety. The number of accidents is down, particularly pedestrian accidents, down dramatically. But also, I need the money to invest in what is the lifeline of this entire region, our subway system. So, we’ll have the resources we need. I’ve figured out a way to do it all.”

Hochul also stated that congestion pricing has also sped up commute times, which has helped efficiency and will decrease delivery costs and the decreased congestion is “probably worth it” for commuters.

