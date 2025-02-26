Marlow: Watch James Comer Chuckle as Radical Democrat Maxwell Frost Humiliates Himself

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed an exchange between Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) at a hearing.

After playing video of Frost rattling off some insults about the Trump administration, Marlow stated, “So, he’s at work right now, representing a district in the U.S. Congress, and he just thinks just name-calling…Musk is the real president, Trump is a grifter…there’s no substance, it’s just anger, animosity, division, nothing productive, just trying to get attention so that he can go and fundraise. … So, what has this guy Frost ever done?”

Marlow further stated that there are probably are flaws with DOGE that can be pointed to, but Frost isn’t doing that.

After playing more from the hearing, Marlow stated, “Comer’s having fun with it, because he knows now, it’s so low-stakes, he’s really not doing anything.”

