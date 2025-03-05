Dem Rep. Krishnamoorthi: ICE Doesn’t ‘Want to Do the Work’ of Getting Warrants in Sanctuary City Chicago

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) stated that Chicago will cooperate with ICE to get criminals off the street, but ICE doesn’t “want to do the work” to get needed warrants.

Krishnamoorthi said, “First of all, it’s actually the case that local law enforcement in places like Chicago routinely cooperate with ICE to, basically, get criminals off the streets, so long as ICE presents a judicial criminal warrant. That is the key. And if they do, then they are not only required to, but they have, many times in the past. And I think that is kind of the issue that kept coming up today. I think there’s like a disconnect, because, on the one hand, I think some people think that ICE doesn’t need to do the work of going in and actually getting these judicial criminal warrants. But, on the other hand, they want to make sure that these criminals get off the street. And it doesn’t work that way. They have to do the work of getting the warrant, going to…the local law enforcement, and then the local law enforcement, obviously, cooperates and gets them off the streets.”

Host Elizabeth Vargas then asked, “So, is the point that ICE doesn’t want to have to go get the warrants?”

Krishnamoorthi answered, “I think so. They don’t want to do the work. That’s the issue.”

