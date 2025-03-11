Chris Matthews: Trump Administration Ignorant — ‘MAGA People Don’t Know Any Better’

Tuesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” long-time MSNBC personality Chris Matthews said the Trump administration was ignorant, and his supporters did not know any better.

Matthews said, “I look at Trump and I keep thinking, Trump, oh, the Trump Casino in Atlantic City, that used to be the big casino. When you drove right into Atlantic City, and there was that big casino. It’s gone. The Trump University, it’s gone. Trump shuttle, we haven’t taken that lately, have we? That’s gone. This idea that things will turn out is right out of Chauncey Gardiner in Being There. He’s telling the president, Jack Warren, don’t worry, we’re going to plant in the spring and we’re going to sow in the fall, and everything’s going to be great. It isn’t going to be great. This is a trend line. An economic trend line in the markets. And it’s going to be worse in the next couple of days and worse after that because he has started a trade war that we’re going to lose. And it’s unbelievable his people believe in it.”

He added, “It’s all wrong, the lies and the history, the ignorance of this crowd is unbelievable. And there are people out there, the MAGA people don’t know any better. They go ‘Uh that’s good.’ This strange reaction to everything is fine, these grunts they have.”

