Musk: DOGE Is ‘Tech Support’ for Trump’s Cabinet Secretaries

On Monday on Fox Business Networks’ “Kudlow,” Billionaire Elon Musk said the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was operating as “tech support” for President Donald Trump’s cabinet secretaries.

Musk said, “We look at the president’s executive orders, and we also just follow the money. So we started looking closely at USAID because they were completely violating the president’s executive orders to suspend foreign aid.”

He continued, “I think, one of the biggest sources of fraud in the world, is government-funded non-governmental organizations. This is a gigantic fraud loophole where the government can give money to an NGO, and then there are no controls over that NGO.”

He added, “What we’re adding here is caring and competence. There’s a massive amount of fraud of, basically, people submitting Social Security numbers for Social Security benefits, unemployment, Small Business Administration loans and medical care. We’re trying to put a stop to all of that.”

Host Larry Kudlow asked, “You are working with the agencies you are working with the cabinet secretaries. I heard Howard Lutnick was on TV yesterday saying you are partnering with them is that fair?”

Musk said, “What we do is in consultation with the Cabinet secretaries and with their departments. So we’re really trying to be, sort of refer to ourselves as tech support. We’re really helping the department get a handle on things. Because what actually happens here is you’ve got this sort of vast federal bureaucracy, and then you’ve got a very thin layer on top of the politically-appointed officials. And what has happened is that the bureaucracy, frankly, is in control, and they largely ignore the politically-appointed people.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN