Ontario Premier Ford: Trump’s ‘Unprovoked Attack’ on Canada Will Cause a Recession

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada were an “unprovoked attack” that will cause a recession.

Ford said, “We will not back down. We will be relentless. I apologize to the American people that President Trump decided to have an unprovoked attack on our country, on our families, on jobs, and it’s unacceptable. Let’s work together.”

He continued, “If he continues on with this assembly plants in Michigan will shut down, and around the country who makes autos, as well as business, they’re going to hurt. And these pensions, when the market goes down it’s going to affect people’s pensions. So I’m not too sure why he continues to attack his closest friends and allies, but we need the American people to speak up. We need those CEOs to actually get a backbone and stand in front of them and tell him, this is going to be a disaster. It’s mass chaos right now. That’s what we need.”

Ford added, “I stress this is not the American people. Canadians know it. And if we go into a recession, it’s self-made by one person. It’s called President Trump’s recession. We shouldn’t be this way. We should be booming, both countries right now.”

