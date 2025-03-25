Chris Stigall: The Most Offensive Part of the Signal Leak Is Grown Men Using Emojis

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Chris Stigall Show” host Chris Stigall discussed the Trump administration’s Signal chat.

Stigall began by stating that the Biden administration made numerous mistakes like Afghanistan, the Chinese spy balloon, and the military vaccine mandate and that then-Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley had backdoor conversations with China and noted that then-Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin didn’t tell anyone when he was absent due to his hospitalization and his staff requested that the ambulance come pick him up in a secretive way.

He added, “You know what my team objected to the most, Alex? This morning, they were objecting to the fact that grown men were using emojis.”

