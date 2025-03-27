Alina Habba: There Are Legitimate Concerns About Whether Biden Knew His Autopen Was Being Used

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba discussed President Joe Biden’s autopen usage.

Habba stated that she’ll let the executive branch deal with the legalities of the use of autopen, but “I don’t think there was a question that he didn’t know what he was doing. I think that it’s further evidence that there [are] concerns about his mental faculties at the time that you are signing a binding doc. And when you find out that he didn’t even actually sign it, you have to look into whether he knew about it, whether he was aware of it, whether he even knew it was signed. We’ve heard some people up on the Hill say that they’ve had conversations after he signed something, he had no knowledge of it. That’s concerning. And I’m sure that they’re looking into it.”

