Ted Cruz: Democrats ‘Don’t Stand for Anything Other than Rage and Hatred’

Thursday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a fellow Texan, saying Cruz needed “to be knocked over the head.”

Cruz said Crockett’s rhetoric was indicative of a Democratic Party lacking a message beyond “rage and hatred.”

“Senator Cruz, how do you respond to a Democratic congresswoman suggesting you should be knocked over the head?” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany asked.

“Look, I don’t know her,” Cruz replied. “She’s a congresswoman from Dallas. I’ve never met her. As far as I can tell, she’s never done anything in the House of Representatives, other than scream obscenities. But I’ll say it’s sad. It’s really sad that this is where the Democrat Party is. You know, you were talking a minute ago in your last segment about how the Democrat Party, they’re floundering, that they don’t stand for anything other than rage and hatred. They hate Donald Trump. They hate Elon Musk, that they’re now the party of violence. She’s happily calling for violence. You know what? We see death threats across the board. By the way, Donald Trump had two assassination attempts and that kind of rhetoric is it plays into it.”

He continued, “You know, this — it is unfortunate to see the rage — we’re seeing right now domestic terrorism directed at Tesla dealerships with radical leftists coming in with Molotov cocktails, bombs. We had bombs in an Austin Tesla dealership, firing guns. Somebody’s going to get killed and at some point, the Democrat Party needs to stop being out of their minds, like when I was first elected 13 years ago to the Senate, there was such a thing as moderate Democrats. They’re not anymore. They now just are the party of rage and hatred and extremism and that’s an unfortunate thing for our country.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor