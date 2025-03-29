Maher: ‘Crazy Far-Left’ NPR Needs to Be Private

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that NPR is “crazy far-left”, questioned why NPR needs government subsidies, and argued that in the current political climate, “you can’t have places like this, I think, anymore. They have to be private.”

Maher said, “I also read my namesake, Katherine Maher, who is head of NPR, and she said we are completely unbiased. Give me a break lady. They’re crazy far-left.”

He continued, “So, I think we’re past — my view, we’re past the age, really, where the government — first of all, they don’t — why do we need to subsidize? Why can’t we have outlets like this? And we’re so polarized, these outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn’t hate each other and weren’t at each other’s throats and didn’t think each other was an existential threat. In that world, you can’t have places like this, I think, anymore. They have to be private.”

