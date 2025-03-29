McWhorter: NPR Should Give Up Its Taxpayer Funding, ‘No Longer a General Audience Venue’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Columbia University Associate Professor and New York Times columnist John McWhorter stated that NPR should abandon its taxpayer funding.

McWhorter stated, “I love NPR. I listen to NPR almost every day, have since 1975…I love it for its point of view. But since 2020, it has no longer been general.”

He continued, “I remember, in 2021, my then-nine-year-old asked me — and, of course, she has no sense of context and I don’t pump her full of things like this — she said, … daddy, why is it that NPR is always playing the same thing? And I said, what do you mean the same thing? And I swear, she said — now she doesn’t have a vocabulary — but she said, it’s always about how somebody can’t do something. And what she was getting at was that. I wouldn’t have said that about the NPR that I knew back in the day, and I wouldn’t have said it ten years ago, but that is what it is now. I will listen to it daily. But it’s no longer a general audience venue. They should just give up national funding.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett