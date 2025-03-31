‘Your Songs Always Give Me Chills’: Marlow Reacts to Jon Kahn’s ‘Fingerprints’

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart COO and Minister of Culture Jon Kahn discussed Kahn’s new song “Fingerprints.”

Marlow said, “Jon, your songs always give me chills. … I feel like you got something special. I just feel like you really tap into something. Obviously, the song’s about a relationship with God, a developing relationship. Talk about the title and the main lyric…it’s just such a great lyric.”

Kahn responded, “I just started having conversations with people as I wanted to understand. I was such a rookie — or still am a rookie…in the faith world…I’d call people and they’d go, what’s the matter? I’m like, I forgot to pray last night. And they would say, Jon, you realize you can pray during the day? That’s how new…I always thought you could only pray at night. … [O]ne of our colleagues, I had many conversations about faith with him and I was telling him about all these interesting things that have been happening to me since I started going down this road, people that came back into my life that were also on this journey, people I’d meet randomly, and folks that were being generous and kind and all these things and he looked at me and he goes, you know you realize God’s got his fingerprints all over you?”

