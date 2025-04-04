Alex Marlow: The Wall Street Journal Thinks Canada ‘Deserves Better’ But Not the Rust Belt

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed a recent Wall Street Journal column by Peggy Noonan.

Marlow said, “Canada was rolling us on trade. They are not helping us get oil out of the ground and into our country to help us. They’re not being great partners under Trudeau. … And so, why are we so focused on Canada? Why aren’t we focused on those same people who had their communities gutted by the globalism that left our border open and ruined our trade deals?”

