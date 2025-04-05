Slotkin: ‘Plenty of Countries’ ‘Are Cheating’ on Trade, ‘Particularly China’

On Friday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) stated that while the tariff policy announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week is bad economic policy because it isn’t done strategically, “there are plenty of countries that are cheating in the international system, particularly China.”

Co-host Michel Martin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:20] “Now, you supported a resolution in the Senate to revoke the tariffs on Canadian goods. It did get some bipartisan support, but it’s non-binding, and it’s unlikely to see a vote in the House. So, what’s the next move? Congress is supposed to play a role on trade policy. The workaround for this administration has been by declaring it an emergency. But what’s the next move? Are you trying to persuade more of your colleagues that this isn’t good economic policy, it’s not truly an emergency? What’s the next step here?”

Slotkin responded, “Yeah, well, it’s interesting, I think everyone understands we need a 21st-century trade policy. What’s working right now — and there are plenty of countries that are cheating in the international system, particularly China. We understand that. I think it’s just doing it strategically and responsibly and not this, like, kind of slapstick way that they’re doing it that risks raising prices and hurting the economy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett