John Carney on Resetting Global Trade: This Is the Hill We Want to Die on; There Are No Other Hills

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News economics editor John Carney discussed trade.

Carney stated, “If we crumble now, the world will never believe us when we come to them and say we need to reset the global trading order. America will have to decide that, instead of resetting the global trading order, instead of making America work with shared prosperity for the working class of Americans, we’re going to just have to manage our decline.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo