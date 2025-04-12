Border Patrol Adviser: Military Taking Over Federal Lands on Border Gives Us Extra Charges to File Against Crossers

On Friday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” Senior Adviser to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Ron Vitiello stated that the Trump administration’s decision to have the military take over federal lands along the U.S.-Mexico border will allow for greater deterrence, because anyone who crosses over the border in those areas will “not only be breaking federal law by coming into the country illegally, but they’ll also be trespassing on a military installation,” and the Department of Justice will file charges for trespassing on a military base that will be referred by CBP.

Vitiello said, “We’re going to mark that land out so when people cross the border in that area, they’ll not only be breaking federal law by coming into the country illegally, but they’ll also be trespassing on a military installation, thereby bringing more deterrence to the party, if you will, that the Justice Department will file charges referred by CBP, by the Border Patrol for holding these people to account for entering the country illegally and trespassing on a military base.”

Vitiello also stated that the Department of Defense is authorized to take over land, starting in Texas, and “maybe other areas as well.”

