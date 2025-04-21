CNN’s Phillip: Harvard Doesn’t Have Bias, They Have Some Conservative Alumni

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip responded to claims that Harvard has a left-leaning bias and turns out tons of professors and students who are just anti-Western by dismissing the concern because Harvard has produced some conservatives.

While discussing the Trump administration cutting federal funding to Harvard and the subsequent lawsuit filed by Harvard earlier in the day over the funding freeze, CNN Senior Political Commentator and former Bush official Scott Jennings stated that the Trump administration’s fight with Harvard is “worth picking because of” antisemitism in and of itself, “But there are other reasons to pick on Harvard. Some are political — and the Ivy Leagues in general — and some have to do with this: I think the average American probably looks at this and says, they’re sitting on a $53 billion endowment, they want another $2-9 billion, and, at the same time, they keep turning out a bunch of professors and students who appear to be schooled in one thing only, the downfall of Western Civilization. Why are we financing this?”

Phillip responded, “Like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and so many others. Brett Kavanaugh, I don’t know. How many conservatives does Harvard turn out?”

