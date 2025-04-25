Kerry: He Wasn’t in ‘Some Alternative World’ — Pope Francis Understood Climate Crisis

Former Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday on MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports” that Pope Francis was not “living in some alternative world,” so he understood the climate crisis.

Kerry said, “He boldly stood up in front of Congress despite the fact there were some denialists there. He spoke the truth. And the climate crisis presents us, ironically, with one of the great economic opportunities of all time. And I think that, you know, the Holy Father knew that there were jobs there, but also the people who get most affected by the downside of what’s happening are the poor people and the people who have nowhere to go and who see their property destroyed and their chance to have cultivation, you know, grow food and so forth, disappearing. They’re already about 40 million moving refugees around the world because of climate. And there will be more unless we can move faster to respond to it.”

He added, “He believes it’s really interesting, too, that this man of faith who is here to speak about the faith of the church and some of the beliefs which are obviously based on faith, not evidence. But in the case of the climate crisis, it’s all based on evidence. It’s not a matter of faith what is happening. It’s a matter of mathematics and physics and biology and chemistry. He knew that and he accepted that. So he isn’t living in some alternative world where he doesn’t understand the components. He’s a scientist too in a way.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN