AFL-CIO President: Some Court Rulings, Preliminary Injunctions Are Due to Protest ‘Pressure’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said that “the success that we’ve just had with some of these recent court decisions” and “preliminary injunctions taking place, it’s all because of the pressure, and that pressure comes from the people.”

Shuler said, “[I]t is about freedom of speech. It is about being able to express frustration and come together with a community and amplify your voice, because you, as an individual, don’t have as powerful a voice, but you collectively do. And so, this is what we’re seeing, and it’s a form of protecting our democracy, if you think about it. Because the minute we start squelching freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, that’s when authoritarians take root. And so, we’re trying to educate our members, we’re trying to show people that that’s a muscle that you have to build up constantly, you have to be out there. Because if you’re not, if you’re silent, then that’s when these things go too far, right?”

She continued, “And so, I’m encouraged, because all those signs, all those people showing up, are making a difference. And if you think about the success that we’ve just had with some of these recent court decisions, with the fact that Elon Musk is silently and slowly creeping out of DOGE and back to Tesla, the fact that some of these executive orders have been rolled back, or preliminary injunctions taking place, it’s all because of the pressure, and that pressure comes from the people.”

