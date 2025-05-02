Padilla: ‘Vast Majority’ of Illegal Immigrants ‘Critical’ to Economy, That’s Why GDP Fell After Inheriting ‘Strong’ Biden Economy

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) stated that “the vast majority of immigrants who happen to be here unlawfully” “are so critical to keep our economy going” and blamed the Trump administration’s immigration policies for GDP shrinking in the last quarter despite “inheriting a strong economy from President Biden.”

Padilla stated, “You were talking in previous segments about the state of the economy. Prices are up, right? There [are] a lot of consumers on edge. When immigrants represent such significant elements of the necessary workforce in agriculture, in hospitality, in construction, in transportation, in health care, and child care and beyond, we ought to be able to distinguish between those violent criminals everybody agrees should be the target and the priority with the vast majority of immigrants who happen to be here unlawfully, they overstayed a visa or whatever their circumstance was, but are so critical to keep our economy going despite the rhetoric and the horrible policies that the Trump administration is bringing about.”

He continued, “There’s a reason that the economy shrank in the first quarter of this year, despite Donald Trump, clearly, inheriting a strong economy from President Biden.”

