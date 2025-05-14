Schumer: I’m Not Saying if I Knew Biden Was Fit in Early ’24, ‘That’s It’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) avoided a question on whether he knew if President Joe Biden wasn’t fit to serve another term in February of 2024 by saying, “we’re looking forward.” And “That’s it.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “You sat next to Biden in the Oval Office, February 27, 2024, just a handful of months before the president took that debate stage. And it was later reported that you and other Democratic leaders were talking before the debate about having a plan, you and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Barack Obama, I understand you later denied that that ever happened, but I am curious, I’m interested to know whether the man that you saw sitting there on that couch on that day, you were in there, you saw him up close and personal, did you really not have any idea that he was not fit to serve a second term?”

Schumer responded, “Kasie, we’re looking forward. We have the largest Medicaid cut in front of us. We have the whole federal government at risk.”

Hunt then cut in to ask, “Right. But you’re facing all of this because you lost a presidential election. And is that not Joe Biden’s responsibility for deciding to run again?”

Schumer responded, “We’re looking forward.”

Hunt followed up, “That’s it?”

Schumer responded, “That’s it.”

