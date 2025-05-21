Homan on LaMonica McIver Charges: ‘The President Doesn’t Bluff, I Don’t Bluff’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Trump border czar Tom Homan was steadfast on the administration’s decision to charge Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) with assault for an incident last week outside of an ICE detention facility in New Jersey.

Homan said he and President Donald Trump were not bluffing about law and order.

“Well, the days of this crap are over,” host Sean Hannity said. “That’s what the president said. So, what do you say, Tom?”

“I say, look, the president doesn’t bluff,” Homan replied. “I don’t bluff. I said the day after inauguration when they started attacking ICE and Border Patrol and supporting sanctuary cities, I said, you can hate on ICE, you can support sanctuary cities, you can turn a blind eye to ICE taking public safety threats off your streets, but you can’t cross a line, Sean. I said that a thousand times. You can’t cross a line of impediment. You can’t cross a line of knowingly harboring, concealing illegal alien from ICE. You can’t commit criminal trespass. And you certainly can’t put hands on an ICE officer, or you will be prosecuted.”

“I said it a thousand times,” he continued. “I meant it. President Trump means it. We already got two judges being prosecuted. Now, we got this councilwoman being prosecuted. It’s the right thing to do because they broke the law. They’re not above the law either. They say President Trump wasn’t above the law, either are they.”

