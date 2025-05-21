Marsha Blackburn Moves to Ban Birthright Citizenship

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) discussed her effort to end so-called birthright citizenship.

The Tennessee Republican has a bill under consideration in the Senate that would end what she said had led to an industry advertised worldwide.

“You say ICE arrests are keeping Tennesseans safe, as crime rates are on the decline,” host Maria Bartiromo said. “You also have a new bill banning the birth tourism loophole used by thousands of foreigners every year. Tell us about it.”

Blackburn replied, “Yes, indeed. Banning this birthright tourism is important to do. You have brokers who are advertising and pushing for people in countries like Russia and China, and women, when they are pregnant, they can pay a fee to the broker, come into the U.S., live in a housing that is provided for them, have the baby, get the birth certificate, Social Security number, go back to their country, send the child here for education as a U.S. citizen, and then when that child hits age 21, they can begin the chain migration.”

“Now, we know that there are at least 33,000 births per year that take place under this program, and we also know that this is an industry that is making tens of millions of dollars every year,” she continued. “We need to shut it down, and we need to eliminate this ability to exercise this birthright tourism. Our citizenship is not for sale to individuals that are doing this. I mean, we have our military that is hard fought and hard won these battles to keep us a free nation.”

