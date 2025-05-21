Mullin: Rubio, RFK, Jr. Put Democrats ‘in Their Place’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) applauded Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. for the performance before Senate committees earlier in the week.

Host Sean Hannity called it “refreshing” to see Trump cabinet officials respond to Senate Democrats as they did.

“Although I did like the line about well if you don’t like me, I’m — you know and regret voting for me I did a great job,” Hannity said. “You know the guy you’re having margaritas with, you really can’t make up better lines. But it tells me one thing, Senator, that the people that work for President Trump are free to fight back and that to me is refreshing. Your reaction?”

Mullin replied, “Absolutely, and what’s great is that Marco Rubio, first of all, if you spent much time with him, which I know you have, he’s very witty and hilarious. And so, if you’re going to go after him, you’ve got to know that he’s going to throw it right back at you, and he’s factual about it. Now, what can — what can they say about the State Department, right? The State Department’s budget has doubled in the last four years. Literally, it was $41 billion, it’s nearly $82 billion today, and is the country and the world safer because we invested in DEI? Because $73 million through that budget went strictly to DEI stuff.”

“And so, if you’re going to really try to defend what you spent your money on, you can’t. That’s why they were upset because Marco Rubio and [RFK] are trying to truly cut spending and that’s what … they’re truly trying to cut spending and they are going to do it. You just talk, you take about — talk about HHS, where Bobby’s trying to actually cut spending, too. Their budget is $1.67 trillion. Now, that is more than the sixth-largest country in the world. That’s bigger than their entire budget, $1.67 trillion. And what have we got? An increase in the last four years by 38% and we are no closer to solving any chronic diseases than we were four years ago. And this is what they’re pushing back on. And the Democrats are truly losing their ever loving mind over it and saying that we’re making children sicker and that we’re killing children around the world because we were we’re cutting DEI funding. It undefensible by the Democrats and I’m glad to see RFK and Marco go right back at them and put them in their place.”

