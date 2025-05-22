Exclusive–Rep. Mary Miller: We Need a Separate Bill for Trump’s Social Security Tax Cut

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) argued that eliminating taxes on Social Security should be brought up as a separate bill.

Miller said that due to issues with Senate rules, eliminating Social Security taxes in the reconciliation bill apparently isn’t doable, but “we’re double and triple-taxed as Americans.”

She added that eliminating taxes on tips was passed by te Senate with support from Democrats so “keep hope alive, we need to just be aggressive and get things codified, get it on the floor, make people vote on it.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo