Wasserman Schultz: Tax Cuts in GOP Bill ‘Meager’ ‘Crumbs’ for Working Families, Biden and Dems ‘Made Life Better’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) stated that the Republican tax and spending bill just has “crumbs” for working families and “meager working families stuff” while former President Joe Biden and Democrats improved things for working families.

Wasserman Schultz said, “[T]hey’re yanking health care away from nearly 14 million people. Those are CBO numbers, those are facts. They are making the largest nutrition assistance cut in American history. And, really, they’re doing all of this in service to giving more — making billionaires’ tax breaks permanent and they throw some crumbs at the working families for a couple of years–.”

Host Leland Vittert then cut in to say, “Increased child tax credit, senior bonus, no tax on tips, overtime, and car loan interest payments. Not exactly crumbs.”

Wasserman Schultz responded, “For a couple of years, and they expire, and all of those — the benefit of all those tax breaks gets eaten up by Trump’s tariff taxes and the premium tax credits that end that they’re cutting off, and that increases people’s healthcare costs. … So, between increasing people’s healthcare costs and the tariff taxes, that chews up any savings from [this] meager working families stuff that expire[s] in two years anyway while they make tax breaks for billionaires permanent.”

She added, “Joe Biden handed Donald Trump the most robust, significant economy, the best-performing economy in the world, following COVID.” And “Joe Biden and congressional Democrats made life better for working families, for everyone, and cut taxes for the middle class on a much longer-term basis.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett