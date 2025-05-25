Chicago Mayor Johnson: Trump’s Administration ‘Reflects the Country Club’

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that President Donald Trump’s administration reflected “the country club,” while reacting to a Department of Justice investigation into his hiring practices.

Co-host Jonathan Capehart asked, “What is your reaction to the fact that you are under a civil rights investigation?”

Johnson said, “I’m incredibly proud that I have put together the most talented, competent, collaborative, compassionate, diverse administration in the history of Chicago. You know it’s unfortunate that, the President of the United States of America has demonstrated a great deal of animus and disdain towards competent compassionate and diverse leadership. But it makes sense, though, because obviously his administration doesn’t reflect the country, it reflects the country club.”

He continued, “When we put together my administration, I was very clear I wanted to make sure that we had people who are capable, people who are passionate about. transforming government, and that’s what we’ve been able to do. Violence is down in the city of Chicago. Our investments are up. And we’re working to build the safest, most affordable big city in America.”

Johnson added, “His actions have certainly been inimical to the interest of working people, but we’re not going to cower to his hostility.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN