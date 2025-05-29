Democrats Tap Morbidly Obese Woman Who ‘Loves Frat Guys’ to Court Male Voters

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about left-wing content creator Olivia Julianna.

Marlow stated, “It is noteworthy that this is what the Democrats have decided to do…this is not the way, having someone who is 500 pounds tell you that I love frat guys is not the formula to court young men.” And using Julianna is a huge contrast to when Democrats used to have major celebrities supporting them.

