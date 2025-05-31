Moulton: Dislike of Trump Was Part of Reason for Biden Fitness Coverup

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that part of the reason for the coverup of former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness is because Democrats feared being honest would help Donald Trump.

CNN host and “Original Sin” co-author Jake Tapper asked, “[D]on’t you think, also, one of the issues for your party was the idea that Donald Trump, Democrats perceived him to be an existential threat to the world and only Joe Biden had ever beaten Donald Trump, therefore, he had to be the nominee again and any word that deviated from that was helping Trump? Isn’t that part of the dynamic? That’s how the Biden people sold it to themselves. That’s [what] the people in the inner circle of aides and advisers would tell people, you can’t ask for another nominee. He’s the only guy that can do it, what do you want, Trump? Is that part of the omertà that the Democrats had, they had this, what, are you going to help Trump there?”

Moulton responded, “I think that’s true. I think people said anyone who goes up — that was a criticism about me. Like, if you go and criticize Biden, you’re just helping Trump. But the idea that he was the only person in America who could beat Trump is ridiculous. We have an incredibly talented party. And I was on — actually, on Air Force One once with the President and one other colleague in Congress, and this other colleague said, you’re the only one who can beat Trump, and Biden himself said, that’s ridiculous.”

