Moulton on Free Health Care for Illegals: ‘Health Care Is a Human Right’, Shouldn’t Incentivize Illegal Immigration

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) argued that we shouldn’t have policies that incentivize illegal immigration and, during a discussion on free health care for illegal immigrants, stated that “I’m a Democrat who believes that health care is a human right.” And people are mad because many Americans don’t have sufficient health care right now.

Moulton criticized the Biden administration’s approach to the border and stated that Democrats refused to admit there was a problem.

Later, after host Bill Maher mentioned California providing free health care for illegal immigrants and said it incentivizes crossing the border and Moulton responded, “I’m a Democrat who believes that health care is a human right. But the bottom line is, there are a lot of Americans who don’t have health care, and it’s about to get a lot worse because of the bill that Republicans just passed in the middle of the night. … So, we’ve got to keep that context in mind.”

Moulton continued, “But the reason why people are pissed off is because a lot of people don’t have good enough health care in America today.”

Later, Moulton said that American policy “should incentivize legal immigration, right? Not illegal immigration.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett