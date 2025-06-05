Nolte: Trump Attacking Musk, His Biggest Backer, Destroys Narrative Trump Only Cares About Rich

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump’s feud with author John Nolte.

Nolte said, “We don’t know what’s really going on, but I do know that Trump is sticking his finger in the eye of his biggest donor and that never happens. How many times did Barack Obama piss off George Soros? Zero.”

Marlow said, “I’ll give you some insider stuff on this. I talked to Boyle about this, Matt Boyle, our Washington Bureau Chief, and he’s a there’s a lot of people in right wing circles who are, keeping the the gloves down on Musk because they I have this fantasy of him funding all right wing Republican campaigns forever. And Boyle was saying flat out, he does not think that’s going to happen.”

Nolte said, “There is a risk he is taking in defying Elon Musk and going after him as hard as he is going. I’ve never seen anybody did it with a big time donor before.”

Marlow said, “He’s so consistent that he does this. He just he really does keep promises unlike anyone. He’s just determined to keep promises, which is so amazing that a guy who is branded a liar more than any other politician I’ve ever seen, is the one who clearly has the most adherence to his own principles when he’s trying to to govern.”

