Mullin: ‘Lawless’ Newsom ‘Not Enforcing’ Laws

Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Gov. Newsom (D-CA) is “not enforcing the nation’s laws.”

Host Dana Bash said, “The last time the National Guard was federalized was 1992 during the L.A. riots. Then it was done at the governor’s request. In fact, the president hasn’t unilaterally federalized the National Guard since LBJ sent troops to Alabama in 1965 to protect civil rights marchers. That’s according to The Brennan Center. So my question for you is, why does this situation justify the president bypassing California’s governor entirely?”

Mullin said, “Well, you’ve got two issues here. You have a very weak, lawless believing governor in Governor Newsom, who’s not enforcing the nation’s laws. And then you had a Biden administration for the last four years that didn’t enforce our immigration laws, which is why we need to pass this one big, beautiful bill so we can secure our border and focus on getting these illegals out of the country.”

He added, “Regardless of what they may be doing right now, they enter the country illegally and therefore they are illegal and they are criminals and they need to be deported. I don’t know why a governor would want to try to protect illegal activity inside a state. The president has made it very clear if the governor or the mayor of the city isn’t willing to protect the citizens of his state or or or the or the city, then the president will he the American people elected him to restore the law and order back to the back to our streets.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN