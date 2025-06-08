Ron Johnson: Marines Not ‘ Necessary’ in CA, National Guard Can Do the Job

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s suggestion to deploy active-duty Marines to California was not necessary.

Johnson said, “What we’re seeing in California is violent, and unfortunately, you don’t have leaders in California that are willing to prevent violence and protect federal law enforcement. This is all about protecting law enforcement as they go about their very difficult and very dangerous job. So I completely support President Trump in doing this because he does not have a partner in Governor Newsom or the mayor.”

Host Dana Bash said, “So there’s federalizing the National Guard and then there’s a separate question, which has not happened, but the Defense Secretary tweeted, holding out the possibility of Marines going in active duty Marines to be mobilized. You would be okay with that?”

Johnson said, “Well, my guess is the National Guard ought to take care of the situation. It certainly did here in Wisconsin, Kenosha. Once they were deployed here, the violence ended.”

Bash said, “So the Marines, you don’t think should go in or you don’t. You’re saying you don’t think it would be necessary?”

Johnson said, “It won’t be necessary.”

