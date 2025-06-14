Maher: I Smell a Rat with Attacks on Fetterman, People Who Break with Lefty Purity Get ‘Attacked Like This’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that he smelled a rat with the attacks on Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) and said, “I have certainly seen people who refuse to go all the way with the purity lovers on the left suddenly castigated and cast out and attacked like this.”

While speaking with Fetterman about Israel, Maher said, “Do you think this is the issue that made people sort of turn on you? I saw, recently, reports you had, I think, your chief of staff quit on you and start talking shit about you. We know, you made no secret of it, in fact, you purposely publicized it so that people would take inspiration from it, that you had a stroke, you have issues with depression. And it seemed to me like they were sort of weaponizing that to say you’d gone crazy. And I did smell kind of a rat here, when I read that you were driving recklessly and too much time on Twitter and, like, megalomania. I’m like, hmm. So, defend yourself here, John.”

He continued, “I don’t think you’re crazy, you don’t seem crazy. But — and I have certainly seen people who refuse to go all the way with the purity lovers on the left suddenly castigated and cast out and attacked like this. So, is that what’s going on?”

Maher added, “They also seem to go after you because you will talk to the other side.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett