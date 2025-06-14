Moskowitz: Trump ‘Got It Right’ by Letting Israeli Strike ‘Go Forward’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) stated that the U.S. had some degree of knowledge that Israel would strike Iran and likely could have stopped them, but “President Trump let it go forward, and he got it right.”

Moskowitz said, “For administration [after] administration after administration, we have been trying to delay this day, delay what now is inevitable, which was that there was intelligence that Iran…was near getting a nuclear weapon. And so, this, unfortunately, was Iran’s choice. After five rounds of negotiations, … this administration giving Iran almost every opportunity to prevent this from happening, this was the choice of the Iranian regime, of the supreme leader, who’s 86, experiencing mental decline, and wants to be martyred. … I have vast disagreements, obviously, with President Trump, but, obviously, we had some knowledge that this was going to happen, probably could have stopped it, U.S. presidents have that ability. President Trump let it go forward, and he got it right.”

He added, “I also think it was the right decision to try to avoid this. He gave the Iranians 60 days, five rounds. Now, I disagreed with some of the information that was coming out about maybe we would let them have some low-level enrichment, I was vocal about that at the time. But the President’s been clear, as have other presidents before him, that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. This President decided to let the Israelis finally start dismantling that program because the Iranians chose not to do that themselves.”

