Hakeem Jeffries: Trump Trying to Push ‘Far-Right Extremism’ Down the Throats of the American People

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that President Donald Trump is trying to push “far-right extremism” down the throats of the American people.

Co-host Jonathan Capehart said, “As you noted a couple of times in that response, you just need a handful of Republicans to step forward and do the right thing. Why won’t they step forward? Is it because they are in fear of going against this president, and what that would mean in terms of their constituents and also some of the folks who maybe might go a little too far” Or is the problem also that you actually have true believers within the Republican Party now more true believers than the handful you need to step forward to do the right thing for the American people?”

Jeffries said, “It’s a great question, Jonathan, and I think you have 220 Republicans in the House of Representatives. The overwhelming majority of them are true believers in terms of the far-right extremism that the Trump administration is trying to jam down the throats of the American people. There are a handful who are not. But we need them to show with respect to defending our democracy in the rule of law, what I would call Liz Cheney-like courage.”

