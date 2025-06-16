Coons: Trump Caused ‘Unpredictability and Chaos in Our International Relations’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said President Donald Trump has caused “unpredictability and chaos in our international relations.”

Coons said, “The very core of NATO would be shredded by our actually trying to take Greenland. And it makes absolutely no sense. So mostly they’ve said don’t pay attention to what he says, pay attention to what he does. And then on some of the key issues, I’m going to bring your costs down not up. He does things with his tariff wars with everybody that have caused just huge, incoherent roiling of the markets. Anyone who’s got a 401k or who cares about their savings or is worried about the markets, has been on a roller coaster ride.”

He added, “He caused so much unpredictability and chaos in our international relations in his first two months that he has switched to immigration enforcement and being aggressive and forceful about it, just to change the subject so that we’re not talking about what’s about to happen in the us Senate, which is a bill, a Republican only bill that will throw 16 million Americans off of health care and is taking food from hungry children and health care from seniors and disabled Americans to pay for a tax cut for billionaires.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN