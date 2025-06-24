Gottheimer: Iran Strikes ‘Critical’ to Get Peace, Stop ‘a Huge Enemy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said that the strikes on Iran “were successful. And I believe it’s a critical step toward getting peace in the Middle East,” and strikes by American and Israel were “critical to stopping a huge enemy of our country.”

Gottheimer said that while he wants to be briefed on what the situation in the Middle East is, the larger point is that “Iran, right now, after 12 days of strikes, is cornered. The attacks were successful. And I believe it’s a critical step toward getting peace in the Middle East, and, obviously, a big win for our servicemembers who did a phenomenal job the last days.”

He added, “I believe, clearly, that Iran is our enemy…them having a nuclear weapon is unacceptable. We’ve got to do everything we can to stop that and stop further enrichment. We know what the IAEA recently disclosed with Iran’s program, which, obviously, they continue to move forward toward breakout for having a nuclear weapon. We know they’re at 60% enrichment now. If they get to 90%, they could have a nuclear weapon. That’s unacceptable. And Iran is the world’s…leading state sponsor of terror, with Hamas and Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad and others. They are a major enemy of the United States, seek to destroy freedom and democracy. … I think it’s critically important that we make sure, not only that they don’t get a nuclear weapon, but that we stand up to their terror activity, either directly or through their proxies. So, I believe what, obviously, actions were taken, both by our key ally, Israel, and, of course, by the United States, [were] critical to stopping a huge enemy of our country.”

Gottheimer further stated that there is more work to do to ensure no further proliferation by Iran.

