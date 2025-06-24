Wright: Don’t Have ‘Detailed’ Assessment, But Can Say Iran’s Nukes ‘Massively Enfeebled,’ Need More Diplomatic Work

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” Secretary of Energy Chris Wright stated that there isn’t a “detailed damage assessment” on the damage done to the Iranian nuclear program, but it’s “safe to say it is massively enfeebled,” but, on a diplomatic level, “there would be some cleaning up to do to assure it’s dead and gone.”

Host Rob Finnerty asked, “Mr. Secretary, have we eliminated the Iranian nuclear program? Is there anything left to negotiate, and are you confident that we know where all of Iran’s enriched uranium is, or that it was taken out by these 14 bunker-busting bombs on Saturday?”

Wright answered, “So, look, we don’t have detailed damage assessment yet. I think it’s safe to say it is massively enfeebled, which was critical. Nothing is more frightful to the residents of the Middle East or the world than a nuclear-armed Iran. But if there is a peace deal, there [are] additional details, you would want to make sure that that program is completely dismantled and won’t restart again. So, I would say the president got us — and the Israelis — most of the way there, but there would be some cleaning up to do to assure it’s dead and gone.”

